Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $45,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 201,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

