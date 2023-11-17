Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of MGM Resorts International worth $47,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

