Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of UDR worth $48,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $33.00 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

