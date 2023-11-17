Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Akamai Technologies worth $50,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $2,710,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.37 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

