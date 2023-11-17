Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $56,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in LKQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.