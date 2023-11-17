Swiss National Bank Has $60.72 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $60,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.