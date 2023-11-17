Swiss National Bank Has $59.82 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $59,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

