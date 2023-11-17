Swiss National Bank Has $58.40 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $58,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.80.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.