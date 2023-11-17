Swiss National Bank Has $50.30 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $50,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 149,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

