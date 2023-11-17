Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of CF Industries worth $49,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

