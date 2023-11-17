Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $57,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

