Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $60,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

