Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $60,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

