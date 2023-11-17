Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STRO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

