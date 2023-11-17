StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

