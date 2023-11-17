StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

