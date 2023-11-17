StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $504.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

