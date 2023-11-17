StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

