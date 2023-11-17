StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

