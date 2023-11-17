Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.75.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at C$96.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$63.38 and a 52-week high of C$99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.49. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.