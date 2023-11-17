SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.43.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,416. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.80. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $120.66 and a one year high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

