Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $40.93 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $44,495.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,713 shares of company stock worth $9,478,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

