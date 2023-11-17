Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.17.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$808.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$20.84 and a twelve month high of C$29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.05.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.