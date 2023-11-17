Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

