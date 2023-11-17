Simon Seidelin Stadil Sells 2,800 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of LiqTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $15,949.00.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

