Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 7.8%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 233,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.76 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.22%.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.
