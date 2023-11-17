SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($11.78).
Several research analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
