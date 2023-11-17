SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($11.78).

Several research analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 814.60 ($10.00) on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 920.20 ($11.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The stock has a market cap of £10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 751.21.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

