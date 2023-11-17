Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $604.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 242,035 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 47.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 283,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

