Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,848 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SEE opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

