Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,223,050.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.68, for a total value of $3,025,200.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

