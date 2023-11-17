Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Roku by 156.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,988 shares of company stock worth $1,473,024 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

