Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Roku worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 113.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.75. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

