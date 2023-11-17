River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 176,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.02. The stock has a market cap of $437.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.