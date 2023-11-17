Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Commercial Metals worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 517,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

