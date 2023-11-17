Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.46.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.