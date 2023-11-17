Reviewing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $471.90 million 0.74 -$19.98 million $0.02 60.50 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Corvus Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taseko Mines.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 88.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

