Reviewing Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Moncler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $578.83 million 0.30 -$31.97 million $0.47 22.28 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 127.38

Moncler has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Group of Companies. Superior Group of Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 1.36% 2.22% 0.97% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Superior Group of Companies and Moncler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moncler 0 2 1 0 2.33

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Moncler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Moncler on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical, and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

