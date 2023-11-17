Reviewing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.06%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than MassRoots.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

81.4% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $260.93 million 2.80 -$55.38 million ($0.22) -33.05 MassRoots $10,000.00 23,293.99 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -6.95% -12.53% -2.31% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Summary

Eventbrite beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

