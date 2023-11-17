Reviewing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Affiliated Managers Group and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus price target of $167.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 59.89% 17.65% 8.51% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 137.0%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.09 billion 2.17 $1.15 billion $29.60 4.54 GCM Grosvenor $442.08 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

About GCM Grosvenor

gcm grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. it is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide. gcm grosvenor has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. the firm is headquartered in chicago, with offices in new york, los angeles, london, tokyo, hong kong and seoul, serving a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. gcm grosvenor specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs. the firm also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution. offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments.

