Reviewing Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) & D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Driven Brands and D’Ieteren Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.03 billion 1.00 $43.19 million ($4.28) -2.89 D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 94.44

Driven Brands has higher revenue and earnings than D’Ieteren Group. Driven Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands -30.76% 10.33% 2.38% D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Driven Brands and D’Ieteren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.0% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Driven Brands and D’Ieteren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 3 8 0 2.73 D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Driven Brands presently has a consensus target price of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 109.04%. Given Driven Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Summary

Driven Brands beats D’Ieteren Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. It also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. The company sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

