Reviewing Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Canadian Solar 1 2 4 0 2.43

ASE Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 7.88%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 90.76%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $598.75 billion 0.03 $2.00 billion $0.57 14.92 Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.18 $239.97 million $5.81 3.53

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.34% 12.41% 5.47% Canadian Solar 5.14% 15.92% 4.23%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

