Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of TSE ATE opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.03. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11).

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

