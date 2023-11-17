Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Gold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOZ. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.27.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 4.15. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.