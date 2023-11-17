Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eyenovia, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eyenovia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Eyenovia stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,260,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eyenovia by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 359,465 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 164,810 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

