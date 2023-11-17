Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BGSF, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BGSF in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BGSF’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BGSF has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BGSF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BGSF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

