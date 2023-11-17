RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $204.33 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.