Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYFree Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.56) to GBX 7,400 ($90.88) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,065.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.