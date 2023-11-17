Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.56) to GBX 7,400 ($90.88) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,065.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

