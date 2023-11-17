R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in R1 RCM by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after buying an additional 3,954,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after buying an additional 3,195,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

