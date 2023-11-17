Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $108.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 408.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after acquiring an additional 160,666 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Qorvo by 12.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.