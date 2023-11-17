Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %
IBM opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in Energy
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.