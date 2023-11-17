Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Lifted by Analyst

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cormark reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.83.

Definity Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE DFY opened at C$37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

